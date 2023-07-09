According to authorities a Cessna carrying six people crashed near the landing approach at French Valley Airport. Photo: TNS
6 people killed in plane crash near southern California airport
- The Cessna 550, a turbo fan jet, crashed in a field and immediately burst into flames, according to a tweet posted by the California authorities
- On Saturday morning a layer of fog hung over the field where the wreckage lay, a short distance north of the runway
