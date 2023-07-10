Youtube personalities Logan Paul and British rapper KSI, left, meet fans during a Prime soft drink promotional event in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 27. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix / Ida Marie Odgaard via Reuters
FDA asked to look into YouTuber Logan Paul’s energy drink over dangerous caffeine levels
- US Senator Chuck Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME, a soft drink brand founded by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI
- Advertising itself as zero sugar and vegan, PRIME’s caffeine content is equivalent to about half a dozen Coke cans or nearly two Red Bulls
