Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the mercenary Wagner Group, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia onJune 24. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Putin hosted Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin at the Kremlin after abortive mutiny
- The three-hour meeting took place on June 29 and also involved commanders from Prigozhin’s Wagner Group military contractor, a Kremlin spokesman said
- Adding to the unusual nature of the meeting was that until very recently, Putin had denied any link between the state and Prigozhin’s forces
