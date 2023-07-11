Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the mercenary Wagner Group, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia onJune 24. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Putin hosted Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin at the Kremlin after abortive mutiny

  • The three-hour meeting took place on June 29 and also involved commanders from Prigozhin’s Wagner Group military contractor, a Kremlin spokesman said
  • Adding to the unusual nature of the meeting was that until very recently, Putin had denied any link between the state and Prigozhin’s forces

Associated Press
Updated: 1:11am, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
