The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area, triggering a nationwide panic and leading to an overhaul in the safety of over-the-counter medication packaging, has died, police said on Monday.

Officers, firefighters and EMTs responding to a report of an unresponsive person on Sunday afternoon found James Lewis, 76, dead in his Cambridge, Massachusetts home, Cambridge Police Superintendent Frederick Cabral said in a statement.

“Following an investigation, Lewis’ death was determined to be not suspicious,” the statement says.

No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took the over-the-counter painkillers laced with cyanide. Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, demanding US$1 million to “stop the killing.” He and his wife moved to Massachusetts in 1995 following his release.

James Lewis, a one-time leading suspect in the 1982 murders of seven people who swallowed tainted Tylenol, in 1984. Photo: The Kansas City Star via AP