A Nike shop in Shanghai, China. Canada’s ethics watchdog on Tuesday launched an investigation into allegations Nike Canada used forced Uygur labour in its China operations. Photographer: Bloomberg
Nike Canada investigated by ethics watchdog over claims it uses forced Uygur labour in China
- Mining firm Dynasty Gold is also alleged to have had operations in China identified as benefiting from Uygur forced labour, said the watchdog
- The investigations were launched after complaints about the overseas operations of 13 Canadian companies filed by a coalition of 28 civil society organisations
