A Nike shop in Shanghai, China. Canada’s ethics watchdog on Tuesday launched an investigation into allegations Nike Canada used forced Uygur labour in its China operations. Photographer: Bloomberg
A Nike shop in Shanghai, China. Canada’s ethics watchdog on Tuesday launched an investigation into allegations Nike Canada used forced Uygur labour in its China operations. Photographer: Bloomberg
Xinjiang
World /  United States & Canada

Nike Canada investigated by ethics watchdog over claims it uses forced Uygur labour in China

  • Mining firm Dynasty Gold is also alleged to have had operations in China identified as benefiting from Uygur forced labour, said the watchdog
  • The investigations were launched after complaints about the overseas operations of 13 Canadian companies filed by a coalition of 28 civil society organisations

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:59am, 12 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Nike shop in Shanghai, China. Canada’s ethics watchdog on Tuesday launched an investigation into allegations Nike Canada used forced Uygur labour in its China operations. Photographer: Bloomberg
A Nike shop in Shanghai, China. Canada’s ethics watchdog on Tuesday launched an investigation into allegations Nike Canada used forced Uygur labour in its China operations. Photographer: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE