Leslie Van Houten at the California Institution for Women in 2017. Van Houten has been released from prison after serving 53 years for her role in the infamous Manson family murders in 1969. Photo: Los Angeles Daily News via AP
Manson family murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison after 50 years
- Van Houten, now in her 70s, received a life sentence for helping Charles Manson’s followers carry out the August 1969 killings of a Los Angeles grocer and his wife
- The murders happened the day after Manson followers killed actress Sharon Tate and four others at film director Roman Polanski’s home
