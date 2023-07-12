Theranos co-founder Elizabeth Holmes leaves court in San Jose, California in March. Photo: AP
Theranos co-founder Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from 11-year jail sentence
- Holmes, who was jailed in November for duping investors in her blood-testing hoax, will be released from prison nearly two years ahead of schedule, officials said
- Holmes’ prison sentence has not changed, but prisoners who follow the rules can qualify for an early release under the government’s ‘good time’ guidelines
