Theranos co-founder Elizabeth Holmes leaves court in San Jose, California in March. Photo: AP
Theranos co-founder Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from 11-year jail sentence

  • Holmes, who was jailed in November for duping investors in her blood-testing hoax, will be released from prison nearly two years ahead of schedule, officials said
  • Holmes’ prison sentence has not changed, but prisoners who follow the rules can qualify for an early release under the government’s ‘good time’ guidelines

Associated Press

Updated: 6:53am, 12 Jul, 2023

