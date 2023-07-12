Layered sediment at the bottom of Lake Crawford is laced with microplastics and fly-ash spread by burning oil and coal. Photo: AFP
Scientists say Canada lake is ground zero for the Anthropocene epoch
- After years of deliberation, scientists chose Lake Crawford as the Anthropocene epoch’s so-called ‘golden spike’
- Scientists say the lake near Toronto contains persuasive geological markers that the age of humans has arrived
