The Food and Drug Administration said has cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to be sold without a prescription. Photo: AP
First over-the-counter birth control pill in US gets FDA approval
- Birth control pills have been used by tens of millions of women since the 1960s, but until now all of them required a prescription in the US
- About 45 per cent of 6 million annual pregnancies are unintended, with teens, women of colour and those on low incomes struggling to get prescriptions
