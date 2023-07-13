Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are prepared to join already striking screenwriters if needed. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are prepared to join already striking screenwriters if needed. Photo: Reuters
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse

  • The actors’ guild announced its deadline for negotiations had ended without a contract just hours after this year’s Emmy nominations were revealed
  • If the they do go on strike, it will be the first time since 1960 that actors and writers picket film and television productions

Associated Press
Updated: 11:09pm, 13 Jul, 2023

