Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are prepared to join already striking screenwriters if needed. Photo: Reuters
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
- The actors’ guild announced its deadline for negotiations had ended without a contract just hours after this year’s Emmy nominations were revealed
- If the they do go on strike, it will be the first time since 1960 that actors and writers picket film and television productions
