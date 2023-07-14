An encounter between a female sea otter and a surfer off the coast of Santa Cruz, California, on Sunday was recorded on video. Photo: Hefti Brunhold/Amazing Animals+/TMX via AP
Surfboard-stealing sea otter terrorises California beachgoers
- Wildlife workers are trying to capture the five-year-old female, who has shown aggression toward people and poses a public safety risk
- The marine mammal has approached kayakers and climbed on surfboards, sometimes even wrestling them away from the owners
