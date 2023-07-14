An encounter between a female sea otter and a surfer off the coast of Santa Cruz, California, on Sunday was recorded on video. Photo: Hefti Brunhold/Amazing Animals+/TMX via AP
An encounter between a female sea otter and a surfer off the coast of Santa Cruz, California, on Sunday was recorded on video. Photo: Hefti Brunhold/Amazing Animals+/TMX via AP
Animals
World /  United States & Canada

Surfboard-stealing sea otter terrorises California beachgoers

  • Wildlife workers are trying to capture the five-year-old female, who has shown aggression toward people and poses a public safety risk
  • The marine mammal has approached kayakers and climbed on surfboards, sometimes even wrestling them away from the owners

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:26am, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An encounter between a female sea otter and a surfer off the coast of Santa Cruz, California, on Sunday was recorded on video. Photo: Hefti Brunhold/Amazing Animals+/TMX via AP
An encounter between a female sea otter and a surfer off the coast of Santa Cruz, California, on Sunday was recorded on video. Photo: Hefti Brunhold/Amazing Animals+/TMX via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE