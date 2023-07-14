US singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives for a film premiere in Hollywood in May 2015. Photo: AFP
Fame and celebrity
World /  United States & Canada

Lisa Marie Presley died of complications from weight-loss surgery, coroner says

  • An autopsy report says the singer and Elvis heir’s death was from natural causes due to effects of a small bowel obstruction
  • She died in hospital, where she was rushed by paramedics responding to an emergency call, after she complained of stomach pain earlier in the day

Associated Press
Updated: 7:40am, 14 Jul, 2023

