A child weeps following a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee on March 27. File photo: AP
US records 28 mass killings in first half of 2023, a ‘ghastly milestone’ and ‘staggering statistic’
- From January 1 to June 30 this year, 140 people died in 28 US mass killings, all but one of which involved guns
- Database tracks mass killings when four or more people are slain, not including the assailant, in a 24-hour period
