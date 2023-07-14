A child weeps following a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee on March 27. File photo: AP
Gun violence in the US
US records 28 mass killings in first half of 2023, a ‘ghastly milestone’ and ‘staggering statistic’

  • From January 1 to June 30 this year, 140 people died in 28 US mass killings, all but one of which involved guns
  • Database tracks mass killings when four or more people are slain, not including the assailant, in a 24-hour period

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:49pm, 14 Jul, 2023

