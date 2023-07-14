Robert De Niro and his daughter Drena De Niro-Rodriguez at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: AP
Young woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro’s grandson
- Sofia Marks, 20, was arrested by New York City police officers and federal agents on charges of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez
- The son of the Hollywood star’s adopted daughter Drena was 19 years old when he was found dead in his Manhattan home on July 2
