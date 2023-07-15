Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for human remains on Oak Beach, New York, in December 2011. Photo: Newsday via AP
New York architect charged in decade-old Gilgo Beach serial killings
- Rex Heuermann faces murder charges for the deaths of three women and is the prime suspect in the death of a fourth
- The case against him is based on DNA evidence from a discarded pizza box, cellphone data and a sighting of his vehicle at the home of one of the victims
Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for human remains on Oak Beach, New York, in December 2011. Photo: Newsday via AP