Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for human remains on Oak Beach, New York, in December 2011. Photo: Newsday via AP
Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for human remains on Oak Beach, New York, in December 2011. Photo: Newsday via AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

New York architect charged in decade-old Gilgo Beach serial killings

  • Rex Heuermann faces murder charges for the deaths of three women and is the prime suspect in the death of a fourth
  • The case against him is based on DNA evidence from a discarded pizza box, cellphone data and a sighting of his vehicle at the home of one of the victims

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:41am, 15 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for human remains on Oak Beach, New York, in December 2011. Photo: Newsday via AP
Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for human remains on Oak Beach, New York, in December 2011. Photo: Newsday via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE