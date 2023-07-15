A French firefighter battling wildfires in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, Canada, on July 2. Photo: General Directorate for Civil Protection and Crisis Management/AFP
Woman firefighter, 19, battling raging Canada blaze dies after being trapped under fallen tree
- The incident in British Columbia was the first reported death on the ground since the start of the fire season, in which more than 900 blazes are burning
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the news ‘heartbreaking’ and thanked firefighters for their courage
