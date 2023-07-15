The United States national flag surrounded by flames during a fire in California. Photo: AFP
The United States national flag surrounded by flames during a fire in California. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Burning ball: dangerously high record heatwaves sweep the world from US to Japan via Europe

  • Tens of millions are battling dangerously high temperatures, which is the latest example of the threat from global warming, according to experts
  • Though difficult to attribute weather events to climate change, scientists insist dependence on fossil fuels is behind intensification of heatwaves

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:05pm, 15 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The United States national flag surrounded by flames during a fire in California. Photo: AFP
The United States national flag surrounded by flames during a fire in California. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE