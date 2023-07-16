Reverend Jesse Jackson announces that he is stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago, US on Saturday. Photo: AP
Reverend Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
- The veteran American civil rights activist, 81, announced on Saturday that he will step down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
- Jackson, a protégé of Martin Luther King Jnr, ran for US president in 1984 and 1988. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 8 years ago
