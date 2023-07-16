Twitter CEO Elon Musk says the platform is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue, company carrying heavy debt
- Insider Intelligence reported that Twitter was set to earn less than US$3 billion in 2023, down one-third from 2022
- Twitter is thought to have some 200 million regular users but it has suffered repeated technical failures since Musk bought the platform and fired thousands of staff
