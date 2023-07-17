Heavy rains pounded an already saturated northeast United States on Sunday for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, cancelled airline flights and power outages. In Pennsylvania, a sudden flash flood late on Saturday afternoon claimed at least four lives. Officials in Bucks County’s Upper Makefield Township in Pennsylvania said torrential rains on Saturday in the Washington Crossing area, swept away several cars. At least four people died and three others, including a 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, remained missing, authorities said. Other parts of the East Coast were experiencing heavy rain, including Vermont. Authorities there said landslides could become a problem on Sunday as the state copes with more rain following days of flooding. “My team and I continue to monitor the situation as more rain falls in Vermont. There are flash flood warnings throughout the state today. Remain vigilant and be prepared,” Vermont Governor Phil Scott said. Sunday’s strong storms led to hundreds of flight cancellations at airports in the New York City area, according to the tracking service FlightAware. More than 350 flights were cancelled at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey alone, while more than 280 flights were cancelled at Kennedy International Airport in New York. Hundreds of flights were also delayed. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and tornado watches for parts of Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. A tornado warning was issued for an area along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Thousands of power outages also were reported in the region. New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged people to stay at home and not drive on Sunday until the storms passed. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the storms and flooding in the state. In north New Jersey, some roads were closed on Sunday as crews worked to repair stretches of fragmented concrete that had buckled under the stress of heavy rain and flooding. Local creeks washed over passageways and a rockslide blocked passage along Route 46. Thoroughfares were a mess of water and rocks covered in brown sludge. ‘Hot and dangerous weekend’: global heatwaves scorch the US to Asia and Europe In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, a sudden, torrential downpour turned deadly in Upper Makefield Township. Fire Chief Tim Brewer told reporters the area got about 6-and-a-half to 7 inches of rain (about 18cm) in 45 minutes. There were about 11 cars on the road at the time, and three were swept away. There was about 4 to 5ft of water over the road, Brewer said. The bodies of four people had been recovered and three people – a woman and the two children – remained missing as of midday on Sunday, Brewer said. Eight people were rescued from the cars and two from the creek, he said. As far south as North Carolina, floodwaters were blamed on the death of a 49-year-old woman whose car was swept off a road in Alexander County late on Saturday night. A man who was in the car with her was rescued. Meanwhile, recovery efforts were under way in Vermont from recent days of heavy rain. The Vermont Agency of Transportation said 12 state roads remained closed while 12 were partially open to one lane of traffic and 87 have been reopened that were previously closed. Heavy precipitation was not the only extreme weather plaguing the United States. A scorching heatwave across the US southwest has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat watch or warning. That includes brutal temperatures in the hottest place on Earth – Death Valley, which runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada. Las Vegas also faced the possibility of reaching an all-time record temperature on Sunday. The US Environmental Protection Agency posted air-quality alerts for several states stretching from Montana to Ohio on Sunday because of smoke blowing in from Canadian wildfires. Hochul, the New York governor, said she expected air-quality alerts to be issued for northern and western parts of New York state on Monday because of the wildfires. “Air Quality alerts are in place for much of the Great Lakes, Midwest, and northern High Plains,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said. “This is due to the lingering thick concentration of Canadian wildfire smoke over these regions.” El Nino and climate change combining to bake world in heatwaves: scientists Southern Californians, who saw thermometers peak at 41-43 degrees Celsius (105-110 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, face a second day of similarly brutal temperatures, with the mercury expected to top 46 degrees in parts of California, Nevada and Arizona, the NWS said. By Saturday afternoon, California’s famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a life-threatening 51 degrees. The next day, early afternoon temperatures were hovering around 47.7 degrees, amid forecasts it could reach up to 53 degrees. Tourists visited the national park to get a glimpse of what the NWS warned would be “life-threatening daytime heat” set to last until Tuesday night. The NWS has said heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States and urged Americans to take the risk seriously. “In total, from South Florida and the Gulf coast to the Southwest, over 80 million people remain under either an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory as of early this morning,” the NWS said in a Sunday morning bulletin. Authorities have been sounding the alarm for days, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to avoid dehydration, which can quickly become fatal in such temperatures. Heatwaves are occurring more often and more intensely in major US cities, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, with a frequency of six per year during the 2010s and 2020s compared to two per year during the 1960s. “This heatwave is NOT typical desert heat,” the NWS’s Las Vegas office tweeted Thursday, specifying that “its long duration, extreme daytime temperatures, & warm nights” were unusual. In Canada, which is suffering from warm temperatures combined with months of below-average rainfall, the amount of land burned by devastating wildfires so far in 2023 climbed to an-all time high of 24.7 million acres (10 million hectares) on Saturday. “We find ourselves this year with figures that are worse than our most pessimistic scenarios,” Yan Boulanger, a researcher at Canada’s natural resources ministry, told Agence France-Presse. While it can be hard to attribute a particular weather event to climate change, scientists insist human-linked global warming is responsible for the multiplication and intensification of heatwaves.