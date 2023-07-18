Search and rescue units look for two lost children caught in flood waters in Pennsylvania on Monday. Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
Huge search under way for children swept away in US flood
- A nine-month-old boy and his two-year-old sister got caught in the waters in suburban Philadelphia while their family was on its way to visit relatives
- The children’s mother was also swept away and was later found dead, though their grandmother survived the ordeal
