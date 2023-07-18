In a previous incident on July 5, a Russian Su-35 flies near a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone over Syria. Photo: US Air Force via AP
Russian jet flew very close to US plane over Syria, endangering crew, US says
- The incident was a significant escalation in what has been a recent string of encounters between the two superpowers’ aircraft in the region, a US official says
- Previous incidents saw Russian pilots harassing unmanned MQ-9 drones, but the latest intercept involved an MC-12 surveillance plane with 4 American crew members
