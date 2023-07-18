The rise in anti-Asian hate during the pandemic prompted California to spend tens of millions of dollars supporting community-based organisations. File photo: Getty Images
Anti-Asian hate attacks drop in California but under-reporting worries community leaders
- Hate crimes fell more than 40 per cent in 2022 to 140, but police said some Asian-Americans are not reporting attacks against them as attention on the topic fades
- Community leaders have urged law enforcement agencies to provide more support for victims, which could encourage more people to come forward
