Former US President Donald Trump says he’s a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump claims he’s been told he’s a target in 2020 election probe
- Trump says he got a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith about a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election result
- The former US president claims Smith told him he is a target in the investigation but has not provided evidence to support the assertion
Former US President Donald Trump says he’s a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation. Photo: Reuters