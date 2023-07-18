Former US President Donald Trump says he’s a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump says he’s a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump claims he’s been told he’s a target in 2020 election probe

  • Trump says he got a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith about a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election result
  • The former US president claims Smith told him he is a target in the investigation but has not provided evidence to support the assertion

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:52pm, 18 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump says he’s a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump says he’s a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE