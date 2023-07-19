A screenshot of Kenneth Kedi, speaker of parliament of the Marshall Islands, testifying before a US House panel in Washington on Tuesday.
Pacific nations
World /  United States & Canada

Marshall Islands seeks US apology and full compensation for damage from its 67 nuclear tests

  • Pacific nation’s speaker of parliament who lost his own parents early to cancer testifies about decades of health and environmental impact in country
  • House hearing comes as US and China jockey for regional clout and while Biden administration’s enhanced budget stalls amid fierce bipartisan divide

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 7:12am, 19 Jul, 2023

