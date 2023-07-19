The first-ever UN Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence was held on Tuesday in New York. Photo: UN via AP
China says AI should not become a ‘runaway horse’ as UN Security Council holds first meeting on tech risks
- China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun said Beijing supports a central coordinating role of the global body on establishing guiding principles for artificial intelligence
- UN chief Antonio Guterres said AI could have very ‘serious consequences’ for global peace as the US warned against the technology’s use to repress people
