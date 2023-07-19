Film director James Cameron at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s exhibition in Ottawa. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
James Cameron says Titan implosion shows need for regulation of tourist submersibles
- Cameron, who has travelled to the Titanic shipwreck site 33 times, said the rules should be targeted towards tourist craft, not scientific or solo missions
- He added it’s challenging to determine who should lead new regulations because no single government controls the international waters where many submersibles operate
Film director James Cameron at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s exhibition in Ottawa. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP