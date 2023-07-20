The T-1000 liquid metal robot played by Robert Patrick in the film Terminator 2. Image: Tri-Star Pictures
Self-healing metal? It’s not just the stuff of science fiction
- Experiments show pieces of platinum and copper healing cracks caused by metal fatigue, an ability scientists say could be engineered into future machines
- The process was observed at the US government’s Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico
