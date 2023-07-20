Zhang Li, (centre) co-chairman and CEO of Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties escapes US prison in bribery charges deal. Photo: Reuters
Chinese real estate tycoon Zhang Li, co-founder of Guangzhou R&F, avoids US prison in bribery charges deal
- Zhang Li admitted to bribing a top San Francisco building official to win permits for a construction project and will not face charges
- Zhang will see his case dismissed in three years if all conditions of the so-called deferred prosecution agreement are met. He could have faced up to 20 years in prison
