Google is in the early stages of exploring ideas to potentially provide AI-enabled tools to help journalists. Photo: Reuters
Google explores AI tools for journalists, in talks to provide artificial intelligence devices to publishers
- The AI tools could help journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles, in a way that ‘enhances their work and productivity’, a Google spokesperson said
- The New York Times reported Google has held discussions with The Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp and even The New York Times
