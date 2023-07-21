New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the city has no more room for migrants. Photo: dpa
New York mayor tells migrants to move on, ‘consider another city’

  • Mayor Eric Adams said the flyers seek to ‘combat misinformation’ and the city would help migrants ‘take the next step in their journey’
  • Adams declared a state of emergency in October 2022 and has called on President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, to provide more resources

Reuters
Updated: 12:06am, 21 Jul, 2023

