Jazmin Paez, 18, is facing charges of first-degree solicitation of muirder. Photo: Miami Dade Corrections via TNS
Jazmin Paez, 18, is facing charges of first-degree solicitation of muirder. Photo: Miami Dade Corrections via TNS
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

Florida mother charged for seeking hitman to kill three-year-old son

  • Jazmin Paez, 18, allegedly tried to find an assassin on rentahitman.com – a parody website – even submitting her toddler’s photo and exact whereabouts
  • The site owner alerted investigators because unlike the many joke requests he receives, this request appeared to be real

Tribune News Service