Olivia Caraballo was awarded US$800,000 in damages in Florida on Thursday over burns from a hot Chicken McNugget. Photo: South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
McDonald’s must pay US$800,000 to US girl burned by hot Chicken McNugget
- Olivia Caraballo was four when she got second-degree burns from a piece of food that landed on her leg as her mother pulled out of a fast-food drive-through
- Her mother says the incident left a scar on the girl’s inner thigh, which she calls her ‘nugget’ and is fixated on having removed
