Baidu is making a big push into autonomous ride-hailing by testing its robotaxi service in several cities in China. Photo: Getty Images
US flags national security fears over Chinese autonomous vehicle firms in American market
- Some lawmakers have asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for an investigation into the prevalence of Chinese AV technology in the US
- The move came after seven Chinese firms, including Baidu’s Apollo, tested autonomous vehicles in California last year
