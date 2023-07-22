Tony Bennett performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York in October 2013. Photo: AFP
Tony Bennett, last of the classic American crooners, dead at 96
- The singer of hits like I Left My Heart in San Francisco and Strangers in Paradise continued to win over audiences across a seven-decade career
- At age 88, Bennett became the oldest person ever to reach No 1 on the US album chart through a collection of duets with Lady Gaga
