Tony Bennett performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York in October 2013. Photo: AFP
Music
World / United States & Canada

Tony Bennett, last of the classic American crooners, dead at 96

  • The singer of hits like I Left My Heart in San Francisco and Strangers in Paradise continued to win over audiences across a seven-decade career
  • At age 88, Bennett became the oldest person ever to reach No 1 on the US album chart through a collection of duets with Lady Gaga

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:33am, 22 Jul, 2023

