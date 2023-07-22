The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said William Majcher had been charged with conspiracy and acts benefiting a foreign entity. File photo: Reuters
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said William Majcher had been charged with conspiracy and acts benefiting a foreign entity. File photo: Reuters
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Retired Canadian police officer William Majcher charged with helping China ‘intimidate’ individual

  • The officer, who is from Hong Kong, is accused using his knowledge and contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to illegally aid Beijing
  • Canada has accused China of trying to interfere in its affairs through various schemes, including illegal police stations and the targeting of lawmakers

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:38am, 22 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said William Majcher had been charged with conspiracy and acts benefiting a foreign entity. File photo: Reuters
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said William Majcher had been charged with conspiracy and acts benefiting a foreign entity. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE