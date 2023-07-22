US Vice-Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti testifies before a House committee in Washington in April. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
US Vice-Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti testifies before a House committee in Washington in April. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden nominates Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be first woman to lead US Navy

  • If appointed, she would become the first woman to head a military service within the defence department and to join the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
  • Many Pentagon officials had expected the role to go to Pacific Fleet leader Samuel Paparo, who has experience grappling with the growing challenge from China

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:10am, 22 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Vice-Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti testifies before a House committee in Washington in April. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
US Vice-Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti testifies before a House committee in Washington in April. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE