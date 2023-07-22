US President Joe Biden speaks about artificial intelligence at the White House on Friady. Photo: AP
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and others agree to AI safeguards set by the White House

  • Proposed measures include watermarks to distinguish between real images and deepfakes, as well as security testing by independent experts
  • But some advocates for AI regulations say more needs to be done to hold the companies and their products accountable

Associated Press

Updated: 7:47am, 22 Jul, 2023

