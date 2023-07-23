A man wearing chest waders walks past cars abandoned in floodwaters in a shopping centre car park in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada on Saturday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Flooding in eastern Canada leaves four missing as heaviest rains in 40 years damage Nova Scotia
- Two children were among the missing, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. Environment Canada is predicting torrential rain continuing into Sunday
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Saturday offered help dealing with what he called a very worrying situation in parts of Nova Scotia
