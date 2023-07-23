Elon Musk says he plans to drop Twitter’s logo and “all the birds”. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’

  • Musk says changing out the Twitter logo, which depicts a blue bird, ‘should have been done a long time ago’
  • The company came under widespread criticism for limiting how many tweets per day various accounts can read

Reuters
Updated: 3:55pm, 23 Jul, 2023

