Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on September 10 in England, UK. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Joe Biden
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘asked Biden for lift on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral’

  • US President Joe Biden was among foreign dignitaries in London for the queen’s funeral in September
  • According to UK tabloid sources, Harry and Meghan were hoping for a lift home with him. The reported request was shut down by the White House, sources said

Tribune News Service
Updated: 3:58am, 24 Jul, 2023

