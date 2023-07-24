Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on September 10 in England, UK. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘asked Biden for lift on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral’
- US President Joe Biden was among foreign dignitaries in London for the queen’s funeral in September
- According to UK tabloid sources, Harry and Meghan were hoping for a lift home with him. The reported request was shut down by the White House, sources said
