The much-anticipated ‘Barbenheimer’ cinematic weekend spurred hundreds of thousands of people to take in both flicks in North America. Photo: AP
The much-anticipated ‘Barbenheimer’ cinematic weekend spurred hundreds of thousands of people to take in both flicks in North America. Photo: AP
Cinema
World /  United States & Canada

‘Barbenheimer’ sweeps North American box offices in historic weekend

  • Barbie and Oppenheimer, two polar opposite films debuted simultaneously in a match-up dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’
  • They helped North American cinemas turn in the best weekend since Avengers: Endgame made its debut in April 2019

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:02am, 24 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The much-anticipated ‘Barbenheimer’ cinematic weekend spurred hundreds of thousands of people to take in both flicks in North America. Photo: AP
The much-anticipated ‘Barbenheimer’ cinematic weekend spurred hundreds of thousands of people to take in both flicks in North America. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE