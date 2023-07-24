The much-anticipated ‘Barbenheimer’ cinematic weekend spurred hundreds of thousands of people to take in both flicks in North America. Photo: AP
‘Barbenheimer’ sweeps North American box offices in historic weekend
- Barbie and Oppenheimer, two polar opposite films debuted simultaneously in a match-up dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’
- They helped North American cinemas turn in the best weekend since Avengers: Endgame made its debut in April 2019
