Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas. Photo: AP
US sues Texas over floating border barriers meant to stop migrants crossing from Mexico
- Texas installs floating barriers in the Rio Grande river to try and block migrants crossing from Mexico
- Biden administration sues state, saying the buoys are a humanitarian and environmental concern
