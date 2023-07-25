Elon Musk said the reason to rebrand Twitter as the letter X, is simply that the Twitter name no longer makes sense with his vision of creating the platform into a super-app. Photo: Reuters
Why is Twitter changing its name? CEO Elon Musk Xplains
- Musk said the Twitter name made sense as 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting, but not in his new vision of a WeChat-like super-app
- The logo change was greeted with criticism, as well as nostalgia for what had become a symbol for the social media age
