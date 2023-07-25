International Monetary Fund chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, warns the US and China about their economies. Photo: AFP
US on ‘very narrow path’ to avoid recession, IMF chief economist warns
- ‘We are cautiously prudent that the US economy could avoid a recession and...glide towards its inflation target. But it’s a very, very narrow path,’ he advised
- The latest IMF report also noted there are growing risks to China’s economy following its post-pandemic reopening, especially in its troubled real estate sector
