International Monetary Fund chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, warns the US and China about their economies. Photo: AFP
International Monetary Fund chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, warns the US and China about their economies. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US on ‘very narrow path’ to avoid recession, IMF chief economist warns

  • ‘We are cautiously prudent that the US economy could avoid a recession and...glide towards its inflation target. But it’s a very, very narrow path,’ he advised
  • The latest IMF report also noted there are growing risks to China’s economy following its post-pandemic reopening, especially in its troubled real estate sector

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:58pm, 25 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
International Monetary Fund chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, warns the US and China about their economies. Photo: AFP
International Monetary Fund chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, warns the US and China about their economies. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE