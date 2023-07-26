US President Joe Biden’s dog Commander looks out from the balcony during an event at the White House in November 2022. Photo: AP
Joe Biden’s dog Commander bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
- One incident involving the purebred German shepherd required a hospital visit by the injured law enforcement officer
- Biden’s other dog, Major, was previously sent away from the White House due to aggressive behaviour
US President Joe Biden’s dog Commander looks out from the balcony during an event at the White House in November 2022. Photo: AP