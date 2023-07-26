US President Joe Biden’s dog Commander looks out from the balcony during an event at the White House in November 2022. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
Joe Biden’s dog Commander bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show

  • One incident involving the purebred German shepherd required a hospital visit by the injured law enforcement officer
  • Biden’s other dog, Major, was previously sent away from the White House due to aggressive behaviour

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:32am, 26 Jul, 2023

