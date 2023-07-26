Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis takes part in a roundtable discussion at the American Museum of the Cuba Diaspora in Miami on July 13. Photo: TNS
Ron DeSantis cuts a third of presidential campaign staff as he seeks urgent reset
- The Florida governor, thought to be Trump’s chief rival in the Republican primary contest, is in financial trouble as his stumbling campaign burns through cash
- The revelations mark a new low for DeSantis, who was involved on the same day in a multi-car accident from which he emerged unscathed
Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis takes part in a roundtable discussion at the American Museum of the Cuba Diaspora in Miami on July 13. Photo: TNS