Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis takes part in a roundtable discussion at the American Museum of the Cuba Diaspora in Miami on July 13. Photo: TNS
Ron DeSantis cuts a third of presidential campaign staff as he seeks urgent reset

  • The Florida governor, thought to be Trump’s chief rival in the Republican primary contest, is in financial trouble as his stumbling campaign burns through cash
  • The revelations mark a new low for DeSantis, who was involved on the same day in a multi-car accident from which he emerged unscathed

Associated Press
Updated: 6:06am, 26 Jul, 2023

