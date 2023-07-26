Sexual assault survivors embrace following the sentencing of former gynecologist Robert Hadden, outside the Manhattan federal court in New York City. Photo: Reuters
US gynaecologist handed 20-year jail sentence for ‘horrific, depraved sexual abuse’ of 200 patients
- The judge said the case was unlike any he’d seen before and involved ‘outrageous, horrific, beyond extraordinary, depraved sexual abuse’ by Robert Hadden
- Many patients were particularly vulnerable because they were pregnant, had physical problems, or had never been to another gynaecologist and trusted the doctor
Sexual assault survivors embrace following the sentencing of former gynecologist Robert Hadden, outside the Manhattan federal court in New York City. Photo: Reuters