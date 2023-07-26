Rudy Guiliani, right, the former personal lawyer for ex-president Donald Trump, talks to the press outside court in May. Photo: Getty Images
Ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani admits lying about Georgia election workers who sued him for defamation
- The former New York City mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump conceded he spread lies about attempts to rig the 2020 election in favour of Joe Biden
- He’s not contesting allegations made by Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss that he claimed they were caught on video surveillance passing USB drives to help Biden cheat
