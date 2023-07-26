Billionaire Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis, left, and chairman Daniel Levy in the stands at a match. Photo: Handout
British billionaire football boss Joe Lewis surrenders on US insider trading charges
- Prosecutors accuse Lewis, whose family trust controls a majority of the Tottenham Hotspur football team, with orchestrating a ‘brazen’ insider trading scheme
- Two of his pilots, Patrick O’Connor and Bryan Waugh, were also charged after they reaped millions of dollars in illegal profit from Lewis’ tips, prosecutors said
Billionaire Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis, left, and chairman Daniel Levy in the stands at a match. Photo: Handout